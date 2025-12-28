Paradiem LLC Sells 10,940 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Paradiem LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 4.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $609,158,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,694,000 after buying an additional 739,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TEL opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

