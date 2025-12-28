British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in December

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,969 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 303,407 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.7%

British American Tobacco stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) is a global consumer goods company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco and nicotine products. Founded in 1902 through the merger of the Imperial Tobacco Company and the American Tobacco Company’s international operations, the firm is headquartered in London, England. Over more than a century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tobacco producers, known for its extensive brand portfolio and international distribution network.

The company’s core business encompasses the production and marketing of cigarettes, including signature brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

