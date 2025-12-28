Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $188.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $449.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

