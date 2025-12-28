Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $188.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $449.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90.
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s AIP platform is credited with triple?digit U.S. commercial growth, helping revenue rise ~63% YoY, lifting guidance and showing a clearer path to profitability — a fundamental driver for upside. Zacks: 2 AI Defense Stocks Soar
- Positive Sentiment: Retail investor frenzy around Palantir’s AI story is a major demand engine — coverage notes the stock has delivered very large YTD gains, attracting continued retail flows. Benzinga: Palantir’s AI Story Hooks Retail Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Profiles showing multi?hundred percent YTD returns (e.g., “$1,000 invested” pieces) reinforce momentum narratives and attract new entrant buying, supporting price levels. Finbold: Here’s How Much $1,000 Invested in Palantir Is Worth
- Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is repeatedly included in “big tech/AI” buy lists and thematic write-ups for 2026, supporting longer?term interest but not guaranteeing near?term price direction. Finbold: Top 3 Big Tech Stocks to Buy in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary expects continued AI infrastructure spending into 2026, which helps the bull case for PLTR but leaves exposure to macro and sentiment swings. The Motley Fool: Could January Spark the Next Big Rally in AI Stocks?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes heavy retail inflows despite Wall Street’s valuation concerns — supportive for liquidity but raises the risk of sharper corrections on sentiment shifts. CNBC: Wall Street Wrote Off Palantir, Retail Investors Can’t Get Enough
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appears anomalous/buggy (zeros and NaN), so short?squeeze risk signals are unclear from that data point.
- Negative Sentiment: Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly sold Palantir, and other analysts have flagged popular AI/momentum names as vulnerable to large drawdowns — headline sales and analyst “sell” calls amplify profit?taking pressure. Yahoo Finance: Druckenmiller Sold Nvidia and Palantir
- Negative Sentiment: Some Wall Street pieces warn that momentum in AI stocks could be repriced sharply (analyst scenarios show large potential declines), increasing downside risk for richly?valued names like PLTR. The Motley Fool: 2 Incredibly Popular Stocks to Sell Before They Plummet
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
