Paradiem LLC Takes Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Grupo Supervielle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $12.12 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $178.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPV. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

