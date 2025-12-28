Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,881,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,156,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,329 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 723,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 201,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $12.21 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

