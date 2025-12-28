Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.6% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2%

ORLY opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.