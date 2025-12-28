TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 658,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,072 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.