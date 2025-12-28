FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 327,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 340,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 215,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,804 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

