Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.73 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 44.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Rivas purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,010.33. This trade represents a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 18,014 shares of company stock worth $1,441,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $82.62 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zacks Research raised multiple near‐ and medium‐term EPS forecasts (including FY2026 to $4.45, FY2027 to $4.84 and FY2028 to $5.33) and lifted several quarterly estimates — this improves the earnings trajectory and supports valuation multiple expansion.

Zacks specifically increased Q1 2026 to $1.02, Q2 2026 to $1.07, Q3 2026 to $1.16 and Q4 2026 to $1.20 (and raised several 2027 quarter estimates), signaling confidence in near‐term revenue/margin trends.

Brokerage consensus flagged a "Moderate Buy" for COO, which can attract incremental demand from models and investors that follow analyst ratings.

A Zacks comparison piece examines COO vs. Merit Medical (MMSI) for value investors — useful for relative‐value decisions but not a direct catalyst.

December short‐interest data in the report is effectively zero/NaN and appears unreliable; it provides no actionable signal on short pressure or squeeze risk at present.

One small downward tweak: Zacks trimmed Q3 2027 EPS from $1.25 to $1.24 — a minor cut that slightly offsets some upgrades but is not material to the overall upward revisions.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

