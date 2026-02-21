BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $56.34 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

