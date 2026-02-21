Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Shares Down 25.6% – Should You Sell?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.77 and last traded at GBX 1.77. 52,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 73,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38.

The stock has a market cap of £339,463.80, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.36.

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019. Iconic Labs Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

