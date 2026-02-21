Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 0.90. 5,260,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 1,646,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

