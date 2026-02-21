Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $145.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,285.34. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $78.64 on Friday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

See Also

