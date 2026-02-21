26,161 Shares in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Photronics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.54 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $894,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,845.98. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $522,362.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 89,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,607.50. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $6,317,150. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

Featured Stories

