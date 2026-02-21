Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys Shares of 555,015 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 555,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,613,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,538,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,633 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,632,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 281,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 579,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

