Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.5%

MPWR opened at $1,204.10 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,047.98 and a 200-day moving average of $963.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,626 shares of company stock valued at $139,159,251 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

