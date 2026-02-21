Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,696,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Interface by 1,114.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 108.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $2,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Interface from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Interface from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Interface Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $32.56 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.