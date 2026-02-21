Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 164,238 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 41.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 436,175 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong revenue — Centerra reported $0.41 EPS vs. $0.34 consensus and revenue of $401.6M vs. $355.4M expected; healthy net margin (26.4%) and ROE (10.5%) support near-term profitability and were cited on the company’s call and slides. Earnings Report & Call

Positive Sentiment: Large reserves upgrade — Centerra announced 2025 year?end mineral reserves and resources, reporting ~58% increase in gold reserves and ~49% increase in copper reserves, which improves the company's long?term production profile and resource valuation. Reserves & Resources Release

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend approved — Board approved C$0.07 per share (?C$14.0M / US$10.2M aggregate), payable March 26 to shareholders of record March 12; modest yield but signals cash generation and shareholder returns. Dividend Release

Positive Sentiment: Appearing in value-stock lists / peer comparisons — Recent industry write-ups (including a Zacks comparison vs. Agnico Eagle) and inclusion on value-stock screens can attract income/value investors and analysts' attention. CGAU vs AEM Analysis

Neutral Sentiment: Supplementary analyst/preview coverage and investor materials — The company posted an earnings presentation and slide deck; third?party previews and outlook pieces (Seeking Alpha, Benzinga, MSN) provide detail but don't materially change the beat/reserves story. These are useful for modeling guidance and management commentary. Earnings Presentation Read More.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 42.18% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

