Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $135.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

