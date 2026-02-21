Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

