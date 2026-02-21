Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,822,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 906,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 157.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 275,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

