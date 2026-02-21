Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,585 shares during the period. Aris Mining makes up 1.2% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $39,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMN. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55.

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

