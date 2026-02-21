Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,277.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,996.83. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

