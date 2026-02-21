PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

