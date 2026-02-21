PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: US court blocks a proposed class action over snack pricing, removing a potential legal overhang and limiting near?term liability risk for PepsiCo. PepsiCo, Frito-Lay win US court order barring class action in snack pricing lawsuit
- Positive Sentiment: New product and portfolio moves aim at faster growth: PepsiCo is pushing prebiotic cola and fiber?forward snacks and expanding hydration offerings — moves intended to capture health?conscious consumers and offset legacy snacking trends. PepsiCo Bets On Prebiotic Cola And Fiber Snacks To Sustain Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing and distribution catalysts: PepsiCo rolled out its prebiotic soda nationwide and secured Mountain Dew Baja Blast as the official soft drink of MLB, both supporting brand reach and seasonal volume opportunities. PepsiCo’s prebiotic soda is now nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its price target modestly higher to $165 and kept a hold rating—a small analyst endorsement that supports the stock near current levels. TD Cowen adjusts price target on PepsiCo to $165
- Neutral Sentiment: Argus moved PepsiCo to a hold rating—reflecting steady fundamentals but limited upside from here. Argus upgrades PepsiCo to hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights PepsiCo alongside peers (Coke, Monster, Keurig) as companies navigating innovation and cost pressures; useful context but not a company?specific catalyst. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term consumer shifts from GLP?1 weight?loss drugs are a thematic risk for snack and beverage demand; PepsiCo is responding with healthier SKUs but the net impact is uncertain. Weight Loss Drugs Challenge Big Food As Diets Change
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and multi?year EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2027/2028), trimming growth expectations and increasing downside risk to guidance sensitivity and valuation. (Zacks research note)
Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
