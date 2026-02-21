NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,258 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.47.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

