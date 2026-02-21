BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.62 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. BNB has a total market cap of $85.90 billion and $1.62 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $629.92 or 0.00925264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,359,075 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency. BNB has a current supply of 136,359,083.85. The last known price of BNB is 626.91664364 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3136 active market(s) with $1,680,582,216.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

