Tredje AP fonden Buys 73,253 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,253 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.29% of Xylem worth $102,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 284,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $212,000. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 28,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.