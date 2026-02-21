Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,318.16. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Duolingo Stock Performance
Duolingo stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $544.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.37.
Duolingo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Value/turnaround narrative: Coverage arguing Duolingo looks attractive after a ~75% share-price decline may draw value investors looking for a rebound. Is Duolingo (DUOL) Attractive After A 75% Share Price Slide And Mixed Valuation Signals
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/PR support: Features highlighting Duolingo as “America’s favorite online learning platform” and pieces contemplating it as a top money-making pick can sustain user growth narratives and retail interest. Duolingo: America’s favorite online learning platform Is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) the best money-making stock to buy right now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show 0 shares / NaN increases). Current published short-interest ratios read as 0.0 days — likely a data/reporting glitch rather than a market signal. (No article link)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple insiders, including the CFO Matthew Skaruppa, General Counsel Stephen Chen and other officers (Natalie Glance, Robert Meese), sold blocks of shares on Feb 17–18. Sales reduced individual holdings (one file shows an ~11% drop for the CFO). Insider selling at these levels is typically seen as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC Form 4 (example: CFO Matthew Skaruppa)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/earnings caution: A Zacks preview warns Duolingo lacks the setup for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, tempering expectations and increasing the risk of downside if guidance or metrics disappoint. Duolingo (DUOL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness: Coverage noted a recent >1% intraday decline versus the prior day, reflecting short-term weakness that could persist if the above negative signals continue. Duolingo (DUOL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 46.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.
In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duolingo
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.