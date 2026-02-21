Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,318.16. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.37.

Duolingo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 46.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Featured Articles

