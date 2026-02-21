Xai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.47 or 0.99877001 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,154,807,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,154,747,626.89099018 with 1,987,155,011.21036795 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01025293 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $4,222,698.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

