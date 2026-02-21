Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $112.25 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $183.25 or 0.00267022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 111,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 111,409.50251951. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 180.98206216 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $135,069.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

