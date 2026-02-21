Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 18th

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BCC traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.99. 455,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $2,342,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 131.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.