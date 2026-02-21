Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. 2,526,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Cushman & Wakefield News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cushman & Wakefield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — CWK reported $0.54 EPS vs. a $0.53 consensus and revenue of $2.91B vs. $2.83B expected; revenue rose ~10.8% YoY. The print and topline growth are the primary near?term catalysts supporting the stock. MSN: Q4 sales beat

Q4 results beat expectations — CWK reported $0.54 EPS vs. a $0.53 consensus and revenue of $2.91B vs. $2.83B expected; revenue rose ~10.8% YoY. The print and topline growth are the primary near?term catalysts supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights capital?markets growth and AI adoption as priorities — the earnings commentary and slide deck emphasize fee growth from capital markets and plans to drive operating leverage, which could boost margins if execution continues. Yahoo: Q4 deep dive

Management highlights capital?markets growth and AI adoption as priorities — the earnings commentary and slide deck emphasize fee growth from capital markets and plans to drive operating leverage, which could boost margins if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Product differentiation: CWK launched an AI?momentum model for the built environment — a proprietary offering that could help win advisory mandates and upsell services as clients seek AI insights for leasing, valuation and portfolio strategy. BusinessWire: AI momentum model

Product differentiation: CWK launched an AI?momentum model for the built environment — a proprietary offering that could help win advisory mandates and upsell services as clients seek AI insights for leasing, valuation and portfolio strategy. Positive Sentiment: Investor reaction and momentum — several retail/investor writeups flagged the quarter as a catalyst and highlighted strong upside reaction following the release. AAII: Why stock is up

Investor reaction and momentum — several retail/investor writeups flagged the quarter as a catalyst and highlighted strong upside reaction following the release. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript provide color but no major new guidance — management reiterated focus areas (capital markets, AI, operating leverage); investors will watch for concrete margin progress and updated guidance in future quarters. Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript

Earnings call and transcript provide color but no major new guidance — management reiterated focus areas (capital markets, AI, operating leverage); investors will watch for concrete margin progress and updated guidance in future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and writeups recap the beat and metrics — useful for detail but largely confirm the headline strength rather than changing the outlook today. Zacks: Key metrics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,519,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,055 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,190 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 128.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,879,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,143 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

