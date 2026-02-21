Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

NYSE LYV traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.88. 6,894,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,030. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.65, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 1.79%.Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top?line expectations, supporting optimism about demand.

Positive Sentiment: Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists.

Neutral Sentiment: Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization.

Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements.

Negative Sentiment: Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation's bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty.

Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow pressures — EPS missed estimates (-$1.06 vs ~-1.00) and the quarter showed operating/net losses, negative operating cash flow and elevated capex/spending, which keeps margin and balance?sheet scrutiny high despite a large cash balance.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

