Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,517,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.41. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $599,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Dividend Hike Coverage

Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Reuters: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Tender Offers Release

Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. QuiverQuant: Guidance & Capex

Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short?term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data)

Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short?term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data) Negative Sentiment: Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Zacks: Revenue Miss

Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms raised price targets but several targets and the median remain below current levels, and at least one shop (Wells Fargo) kept an underweight stance despite bumping its target, adding near-term valuation uncertainty. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

