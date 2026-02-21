Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 8.4%

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 6,116,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 79,461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 276.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

