Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.28.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 8.4%
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 79,461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 276.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More SolarEdge Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results surprised to the upside and triggered a gap-up in trading; management reiterated margin-expansion targets and outlined a global rollout for its Nexis platform and AI-focused data-center power strategy — this operational progress supports upside expectations. SolarEdge outlines 2026 margin expansion targets and Nexis global rollout
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $43 and gave a Buy rating — the most bullish analyst move among recent reports and a clear vote of confidence on the company’s recovery.
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $40 (maintaining an equal-weight rating), signaling more constructive near-term expectations from a major bank. Morgan Stanley raises SolarEdge price target to $40
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume and elevated share turnover indicate rising speculative and hedging activity — this can amplify moves in either direction, increasing short-term volatility. SolarEdge Sees Unusually High Options Volume
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo both raised targets to $36 (Goldman: neutral; Wells Fargo: equal weight) — modestly constructive but still imply limited upside from current levels. Analyst target updates (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a Hold rating, and press coverage highlights conflicting analyst sentiment — reinforces that the street is divided on how much of the recovery is priced in. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments
- Negative Sentiment: RBC cut its target to $32 (sector perform), and some investors took profits after the earnings run — historical intraday dips show strong earnings can be “priced in,” limiting further near-term upside. RBC lowers target (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term pullbacks occurred after a previous rally (coverage noted a ~5.5% dip when gains were seen as priced in), underscoring risk that momentum can reverse quickly. SolarEdge dips as strong earnings priced in
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.
In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.