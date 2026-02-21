CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.110-2.160 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29 and a beta of 0.64. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.83%.

Key CTO Realty Growth News

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 earnings guidance to $2.110–$2.160 per share, well above the prior consensus (~$0.91), signaling much stronger expected earnings power for the year. This guidance upgrade is the biggest positive catalyst.

Management raised FY?2026 earnings guidance to $2.110–$2.160 per share, well above the prior consensus (~$0.91), signaling much stronger expected earnings power for the year. This guidance upgrade is the biggest positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82, beating the $0.50 consensus and showing quarter-over-quarter strength; investors often view an EPS beat as a near?term bullish signal. CTO Q4 Earnings and Call

The company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82, beating the $0.50 consensus and showing quarter-over-quarter strength; investors often view an EPS beat as a near?term bullish signal. Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.51 vs. the Zacks consensus $0.50 and $0.49 a year ago — a modest but favorable beat for an REIT where FFO drives valuation. Zacks: CTO Q4 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.51 vs. the Zacks consensus $0.50 and $0.49 a year ago — a modest but favorable beat for an REIT where FFO drives valuation. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: closed $165.9M of investments at a 9.0% weighted initial cash yield in 2025, signed leases with a record 24% increase in cash base rent, a current signed-not-open pipeline of $6.1M and record leased occupancy of 95.9% — all supportive of future cash flow. GlobeNewswire: 2025 Operating Results

Operational highlights: closed $165.9M of investments at a 9.0% weighted initial cash yield in 2025, signed leases with a record 24% increase in cash base rent, a current signed-not-open pipeline of $6.1M and record leased occupancy of 95.9% — all supportive of future cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share (annualized yield ~7.6%), with record date March 12 and payment March 31 — dividend yield supports income-focused investors and REIT valuation.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share (annualized yield ~7.6%), with record date March 12 and payment March 31 — dividend yield supports income-focused investors and REIT valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and previews were published (e.g., Benzinga), which may have helped awareness but are not material catalysts on their own. Benzinga: Insights Ahead

Pre-earnings coverage and previews were published (e.g., Benzinga), which may have helped awareness but are not material catalysts on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, the company reported negative net margin (~?22.8%) and negative return on equity (~?5.7%) on the quarter — metrics that remind investors the business still faces profitability/structural challenges. CTO Q4 Earnings and Call

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting CTO Realty Growth this week:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTO. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

