Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Repsol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.