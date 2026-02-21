TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19, Zacks reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from TechnipFMC’s conference call:

Strong 2025 financials: Total company revenue grew 9% to $9.9B , Adjusted EBITDA rose 33% to $1.8B , free cash flow roughly doubled to $1.4B , and year?end backlog was $16.6B .

Total company revenue grew 9% to , Adjusted EBITDA rose 33% to , free cash flow roughly doubled to , and year?end backlog was . Subsea momentum and pipeline: Subsea inbound was $10.1B in 2025 (Q4 orders $2.3B ), Subsea backlog hit $15.9B , and the two?year opportunity list midpoint reached ~ $29B , driven by iEPCI and Subsea 2.0 adoption.

Subsea inbound was in 2025 (Q4 orders ), Subsea backlog hit , and the two?year opportunity list midpoint reached ~ , driven by iEPCI and Subsea 2.0 adoption. Raised 2026 outlook and capital returns: Management expects company Adjusted EBITDA to exceed $2.1B at the midpoint, Subsea revenue guidance of ~ $9.4B (Subsea margin ~21.5% midpoint), free cash flow guidance of $1.3–$1.45B , and a commitment to return at least 70% of FCF to shareholders.

Management expects company Adjusted EBITDA to exceed at the midpoint, Subsea revenue guidance of ~ (Subsea margin ~21.5% midpoint), free cash flow guidance of , and a commitment to return at least of FCF to shareholders. Q4 restructuring charges: The company incurred restructuring, impairment and other charges (about $52M excluded from reported Adjusted EBITDA) as part of simplification/industrialization efforts, which weighed on near?term results even as management says these actions will boost margins in 2026+.

The company incurred restructuring, impairment and other charges (about excluded from reported Adjusted EBITDA) as part of simplification/industrialization efforts, which weighed on near?term results even as management says these actions will boost margins in 2026+. Commercial advantage from direct awards and services: Over 80% of 2025 Subsea inbound came from direct awards, iEPCI and services, with services targeted around $2B, reflecting stronger early engagement, standardization and higher award conversion.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.6%

FTI opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,944,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,328,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

