Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,125 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.
Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of EA stock opened at $200.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
More Electronic Arts News
Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EA secured permission to use an AI-generated version of a well-known football commentator’s voice for EA Sports FC — a sign EA is expanding AI-driven in-game realism and licensed content that could boost engagement and live-service monetization. Football commentator permits EA to use an AI version of his voice for EA Sports FC
- Positive Sentiment: EA recently announced a quarterly dividend (record/ex-dividend timing noted in filings), which supports income investors and can underpin valuation—a stabilizing factor for the stock. EA company page (dividend info)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage shows EA marketing debt — this could fund M&A or buyout financing but also increases leverage; impact depends on deal size and terms. Electronic Arts Debt Offers Signal Shifting Valuation And Acquisition Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports note private-equity interest and analysis of potential buyout cost-reduction strategies — keeps M&A speculation alive (can lift the stock on takeover premiums) but also introduces negotiation/valuation uncertainty. Private equity spies a way to cut the cost of Electronic Arts’ buyout
- Negative Sentiment: Thousands of users reported EA server outages affecting EA FC and Ultimate Team — persistent outages risk lost engagement and microtransaction revenue, which matters for EA’s live-service earnings. EA servers down: EA FC, Ultimate Team facing problems
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold stock on Feb. 17 (including CEO Andrew Wilson) — notable, concentrated selling can add short-term supply pressure and raise questions about insider conviction even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Form 4 filing (Andrew Wilson)
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
