Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,125 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Electronic Arts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.