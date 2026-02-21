Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $53.04 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $387.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.