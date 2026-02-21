Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the previous session’s volume of 2,337 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

About Cathay Pacific Airways

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.