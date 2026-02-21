Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the previous session’s volume of 2,337 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.
Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.
