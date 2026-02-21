ABBC Coin Price Reaches $0.0056 (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $2.84 thousand worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 907,217,637 coins and its circulating supply is 905,304,096 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions. Telegram, BitcoinTalk, Blog, Reddit, LinkedIn, Facebook, InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

