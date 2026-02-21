Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $7.23 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,967,486,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,935,182,829 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin is a project of Enjin, a company that provides an ecosystem of interconnected, blockchain-based gaming products. Enjin’s flagship offering is the Enjin Network, a social gaming platform through which users can create websites and clans, chat, and host virtual item stores. Enjin allows game developers to tokenize in-game items on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses Enjin Coin, an ERC-20 token, to back the digital assets issued using its platform, meaning that items can be bought, sold and traded with real-world value. Enjin Coin was first announced in July 2017, and it launched on the Ethereum mainnet in June 2018. Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a digital store of value used to back the value of blockchain assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Every asset minted with the Enjin Platform contains ENJ, a minting resource which is locked inside NFTs and removed from circulation. Minting blockchain assets with ENJ provides a variety of benefits to creators and users: Infuses them with a reserve valueEnsures their transparency and scarcityGives them instance liquidityProvides utility in games and appsAnti-inflationaryEnjin’s “melting” functionality allows users to destroy their blockchain assets at any time to retrieve the ENJ value from within. The Enjin blockchain ecosystem aims to offer software products that make it easy for everyone to develop, trade, monetize, and market with blockchain. Founded in 2009, Enjin has roots in the gaming industry, with the company’s first product, a gaming community platform called the Enjin Network, growing to 20 million users over the course of a decade. In 2017 following an ICO, Enjin established itself as a leading blockchain ecosystem developer, building a suite of software products that enable anyone to easily mint, manage, trade, distribute, and integrate blockchain assets. Enjin’s co-founder Witek Radomski wrote the code for one of the first ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and is also the co-author of the ERC-1155 Ethereum token standard. Built on top of an on-chain infrastructure, the Enjin ecosystem enables game developers and businesses of all sizes to use tokenized digital assets as part of their acquisition, retention, engagement, and monetization strategies. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), a cryptocurrency used to back the value of blockchain assets. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, Medium, SlackWhitepaper”

