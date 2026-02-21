Vitruvian Partners LLP Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online accounts for approximately 4.3% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Global-e Online worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,461,000 after purchasing an additional 216,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 704.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 87,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.19.

Global-e Online News Summary

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.