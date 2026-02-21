Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Insider James Mactier Buys 50,000 Shares

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider James Mactier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.50 per share, with a total value of A$274,950.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. The company produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

