Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Director D Scott Davis Sells 2,367 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $245.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

