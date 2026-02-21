Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider John Kim Sells 6,000 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider John Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ES opened at $73.59 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Eversource Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Eversource, which can support the stock by attracting buyers and validating earnings/growth expectations. Article Title

Wells Fargo upgraded Eversource, which can support the stock by attracting buyers and validating earnings/growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets expressed a positive view that the stock price is expected to rise — another bullish analyst note that can help demand. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets expressed a positive view that the stock price is expected to rise — another bullish analyst note that can help demand. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho published commentary expecting the stock to rise (separate from its hold stance in another report), which can lend incremental support from discretionary buyers. Article Title

Mizuho published commentary expecting the stock to rise (separate from its hold stance in another report), which can lend incremental support from discretionary buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also reiterated a Hold rating in a different note — a neutral stance that suggests limited conviction to drive big moves. Article Title

Mizuho also reiterated a Hold rating in a different note — a neutral stance that suggests limited conviction to drive big moves. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26: from $5.02 to $4.86; FY27: from $5.30 to $5.16), kept a Sector Underperform / $63 target and issued a sell — downward revisions and a low target can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Article Title

Scotiabank cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26: from $5.02 to $4.86; FY27: from $5.30 to $5.16), kept a Sector Underperform / $63 target and issued a sell — downward revisions and a low target can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders executed large open?market sales on Feb 19: EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares at about $73.90 (SEC filing) and director John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares at about $73.57 (SEC filing). Large insider sales — especially when they materially reduce ownership — can be read negatively by the market even if proceeds are for diversification. Moreira SEC Filing Kim SEC Filing

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

