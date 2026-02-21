Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 128,208 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 208.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $257.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.89.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1%

CRM opened at $185.10 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.24 and a 52 week high of $318.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

