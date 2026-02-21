Tredje AP fonden Acquires 33,000 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.13% of Allstate worth $70,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 72.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair cut Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $206.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $204.41. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Allstate declared roughly $29.3M in preferred dividends for the Jan. 15–Apr. 14 period — a cash-return signal that supports income-focused holders and reinforces the company’s capital distribution profile. Allstate announces preferred dividends payable April 15, 2026

Allstate declared roughly $29.3M in preferred dividends for the Jan. 15–Apr. 14 period — a cash-return signal that supports income-focused holders and reinforces the company’s capital distribution profile. Positive Sentiment: Allstate is targeting up to $1 billion of limit across Sanders Re III & Sanders Re IV cat bonds — a move that broadens catastrophe risk transfer capacity and may reduce underwriting volatility. Allstate now targets up to $1bn of limit across Sanders Re III & Sanders Re IV cat bonds

Allstate is targeting up to $1 billion of limit across Sanders Re III & Sanders Re IV cat bonds — a move that broadens catastrophe risk transfer capacity and may reduce underwriting volatility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued several upward revisions to near-term quarter estimates (Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS were raised), indicating some analyst recognition of stronger near-term operating performance. (Zacks summary available via market data reports.)

Zacks Research issued several upward revisions to near-term quarter estimates (Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS were raised), indicating some analyst recognition of stronger near-term operating performance. (Zacks summary available via market data reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $228 to $227 and keeps an “equal weight” rating — a modest change that still implies roughly ~10% upside from current levels. Analyst price-target note

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $228 to $227 and keeps an “equal weight” rating — a modest change that still implies roughly ~10% upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/promotional item: official rules posted for the 2026 Allstate Women’s Tournament Challenge sweepstakes — immaterial for fundamentals but relevant for brand/marketing visibility. Sweepstakes rules

Marketing/promotional item: official rules posted for the 2026 Allstate Women’s Tournament Challenge sweepstakes — immaterial for fundamentals but relevant for brand/marketing visibility. Negative Sentiment: Allstate reported estimated January catastrophe losses of $175M ($138M after-tax), primarily from Winter Storm Fern — a near-term hit to underwriting results that can pressure quarterly earnings. January 2026 Monthly Release

Allstate reported estimated January catastrophe losses of $175M ($138M after-tax), primarily from Winter Storm Fern — a near-term hit to underwriting results that can pressure quarterly earnings. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q4 2027 EPS estimate (from $8.20 to $7.58) and set FY2028 EPS well below the current consensus — items that suggest some downward pressure on longer-term earnings expectations.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,729 shares of company stock worth $5,219,282 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

