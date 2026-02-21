Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 9th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $25.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,743,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,811.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,423 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $70,356,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28,466.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 192,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 172,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

